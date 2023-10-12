Another BIG divorce in Bollywood! Read details inside

Mumbai: Celebrity lives often become the subject of public curiosity, especially regarding their relationships and personal matters. Recently, rumors have been swirling regarding the marriage of actor Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani, daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz.

The couple, who has been married for 18 years and shares two children, Diani Isabella Khan and Azarius Fardeen Khan, is reportedly facing challenges in their relationship.

According to sources, Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani have allegedly decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. While an official statement from the couple regarding their separation is still awaited, reports suggest that the decision was mutual.

Adding to the speculation, Fardeen Khan was recently seen in Mumbai with their children, but Natasha was notably absent, fueling the ongoing rumors.

As fans and the public continue to speculate about the status of their relationship, all eyes are on the couple for any official confirmation or statement regarding the rumored separation.