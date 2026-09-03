Another day, another government officer in Telangana ACB net

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, September 3, arrested Suryapet Town Planning Officer V Somaiah in connection with a disproportionate assets case worth Rs 3 crore.

Somaiah was arrested from his residence in Manasa Nagar during a raid based on multiple complaints against him. ACB teams searched nine locations in Suryapet and Hyderabad, including his house and office and premises linked to his relatives and associates.

The raids revealed Somaiah has three acre agricultural land worth Rs 2,94,000 in Suryapet, eight open plots and five residential properties in Suryapet and Hyderabad, residential properties comprising G+1, G+2, G+4 buildings with a penthouse and two flats, all worth Rs 2.75 crore.

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The market value is expected to be considerably higher, the ACB said.

Officials have seized several key documents from his house and are closely examining his bank accounts and property details. The government officer yielded Rs. 4.63 lakh in cash, bank balances of Rs 13 lakh, 709 grams of gold and 1.75 kg of silver ornaments with a combined value of Rs 20 lakh, two four-wheelers and three two-wheelers at around Rs 25.20 lakh and household articles and electronic gadgets were estimated at Rs 11 lakh.

ACB found that Somaiah had availed a Rs 49 lakh gold loan by pledging 66.9 tulas of gold with a bank.

The total value of assets unearthed during the searches was estimated at Rs. 3.54 crore. Further verification of additional assets is underway.

The officer is being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad, for judicial remand. The case is under investigation.