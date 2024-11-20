‘Another divorce?’: Virat Kohli’s tweet gives fans ‘mini heart attack’

Hyderabad: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli left fans puzzled with a cryptic post on social media ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The post, celebrating ten years of his clothing brand Wrogn, caused a stir as its tone and lack of caption led many to misinterpret it as a major personal or career announcement.

The post began, “Looking back, we’ve always been a bit different… Two misfits who clicked.” Kohli reflected on Wrogn’s journey, highlighting its resilience and unique identity. However, fans were left guessing, with some assuming the post hinted at retirement or even divorce.

Fans Shocked and Confused

At a time when the country was already reeling from AR Rahman’s separation from his wife Saira Banu, Kohli’s post added to the tension. Some fans thought he might be announcing a divorce from actress Anushka Sharma, while others feared it was a retirement message.

Fans reacted strongly, asking Kohli to clearly caption brand-related posts to avoid confusion.

Kohli ji and his fan base pic.twitter.com/AgQIlSl8Iz https://t.co/qhie88HNu1 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 20, 2024

Yesterday AR Rahman & Today 😭



Why just why!? — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) November 20, 2024

Scared me for a minute 💀😭 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 20, 2024

Thought it was a Divorce Note….. — dddd (@IssacIS2) November 20, 2024

Yeh format delete kardo bhai 😭 — Abdullah (@abdul_tweets03) November 20, 2024

Virat bhai …. Please stop using white background and small fonts …. Har baar thodi si phaat jaathi hai aise announcements dekhke 😭 — Padmasree (@Padmasree05) November 20, 2024

Nowadays whenever I see this white background announcement thinking about divorce issues…. — Mr Malik (@mrmalikoffl) November 20, 2024

Rumors about Virat Kohli’s future have been circulating for months. Reports suggested he and Anushka might move to London with their two children, Vamika and Akaay, to avoid the Bollywood spotlight. Their summer vacation in the UK had already fueled these speculations.

Kohli’s cricketing form hasn’t been at its best this year. He has scored only 250 runs in six Tests, including a tough 0-3 series loss to New Zealand. His performance in the upcoming series will be key to India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.