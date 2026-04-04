Another India-linked LPG tanker ‘Green Sanvi’ crosses Strait of Hormuz

Hyderabad: India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Green Sanvi, on early Saturday, April 4, successfully crossed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, providing a boost to India’s energy supply chain as global shipping remains under pressure due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC), carrying approximately 44,000–46,000 metric tonnes of LPG, is currently en route and is expected to reach Mumbai by April 6. State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is listed as the buyer, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler.

The development comes amid heightened regional tensions following United States (US)–Israeli strikes, which have disrupted maritime traffic through the key energy corridor. Despite the situation, Iran has reiterated that Strait remains open to “friendly nations”, including India.

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Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi described the development as a diplomatic success. “One more ship. One more victory for Indian diplomacy. LPG carrier Green Sanvi has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is on its way home to India,” he said in a post on X.

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said India — particularly Gujarat — holds a “cherished place” in shared civilisational history, reaffirming commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

India, & #Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history; having graciously welcomed those from our land centuries ago.



Building on this enduring civilizational bond, we remain committed to further strengthening the ties of friendship & cooperation.#Iran https://t.co/KHruteGkY2 — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 4, 2026

Seventh tanker amid supply concerns

Green Sanvi is the seventh India-flagged LPG tanker to cross the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of hostilities in West Asia. Six such vessels have already reached Indian ports, helping maintain steady fuel supplies.

According to Kpler, two additional LPG carriers — Green Asha and Jag Vikram — are expected to follow in the coming days, although both remain on the western side of the Strait.

Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, said the LPG market remains tight, highlighting India’s continued exposure to supply risks linked to the Strait.

LPG carrier Green Sanvi, carrying ~44 kt of LPG to India, is currently transiting the SoH, with Green Asha and Jag Vikram likely to follow in the coming days as the LPG situation remains tight.



India remains highly exposed to LPG supply amid the SoH blockade.@Kpler #oott pic.twitter.com/1pNzkheAYo — Sumit Ritolia (@refineryritolia) April 3, 2026

Strait of Hormuz key to India’s energy security

The Strait of Hormuz handles nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas trade and remains vital for India’s energy security. Nearly 60 per cent of India’s LPG demand is met through imports, with about 90 per cent routed through this passage.

Shipping data shows at least 17 India-linked vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region, including LPG carriers, crude oil tankers, LNG vessels and container ships.

To mitigate risks, vessels are navigating closer to Iranian waters under coordinated guidance. Te hran has stated that ships not involved in hostilities can transit safely if they follow established protocols.

No payment issues with Iran, says Centre

In related news, India on Saturday rejected claims of payment issues with Iran over crude oil imports, stating that supplies remain fully secured and refiners continue to source oil from a wide range of global suppliers.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas dismissed reports of payment issues with Iran over crude oil imports, terming such claims “factually incorrect”.

The clarification followed ship-tracking data indicating that Aframax tanker Ping Shun had altered its destination from Vadinar in Gujarat to Dongying in China. Officials said bills of lading often carry indicative discharge ports and cargoes may be rerouted mid-voyage based on operational and commercial considerations.

The news reports and social media posts of an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India to China due to “payment issues” are factually incorrect. 🇮🇳India imports crude oil from 40+ countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 4, 2026

The ministry reiterated that India’s crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months. It also noted that LPG vessel Sea Bird, carrying around 44,000 tonnes of Iranian LPG, berthed at Mangalore on April 2 and is currently discharging cargo.

Historically, India was a major buyer of Iranian crude before imports ceased in 2019 following US sanctions. Recent developments indicate limited opportunities for renewed purchases, even as global supply dynamics remain fluid.