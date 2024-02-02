Another Indian student found dead in US, third such case within a week

New York: Another Indian student in the US named Shreyas Reddy has been found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio, making it the third such case within a week.

The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now.

According to reports, Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business.

The Indian Consulate in New York has expressed regret about the incident and said that it is in touch with his family and is extending all possible assistance to them.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio, US. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected. The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them,” the Indian Consulate in New York stated in a post.

More details are awaited in the case.

Notably, this is the third death of an Indian student in the US within a span of a week, after Vivek Saini and Neel Acharya.

On January 30, Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was confirmed dead, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, officials were called around to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible dead body. Upon arrival, a “college-aged male” was found deceased on Purdue’s campus.

Gaury Acharya, mother of the deceased student, in a post on X, appealed, “Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything.”

The Consulate General of India in Chicago replied to her post on X, saying, “Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help.”

On January 29, another Indian student was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, but the date of the incident can’t be confirmed.

The man seen attacking Saini is reportedly a homeless person. A person familiar with the case told ANI that police authorities acted firmly on the visual evidence of the case, and arrests were made promptly.

The mortal remains of the victim, being an Indian citizen, were sent back to Vivek’s family in India on January 24, the person added.