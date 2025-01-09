Another JEE aspirant commits suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota

Jaipur: Another student, who was preparing for the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, died by suicide in the Vigyan Nagar police station area of Rajasthan’s Kota district within 24 hours on Wednesday.

The student identified as 20-year-old Abhishek, hailed from Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

He had been residing in a PG accommodation in Ambedkar Nagar near Daknia railway station since May last year while preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

This incident marks the second student suicide in Kota within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Neeraj, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, also died by suicide in a hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area.

According to Vigyan Nagar police station Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena, Abhishek was found hanging from a fan, though there was no hanging device attached to it as has been directed by the officials.

The exact reasons for him taking the extreme step remain unknown.

A 19-year-old engineering aspirant allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his room in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Wednesday.

The student, identified as Neeraj Jat from Mahendragarh, Haryana, was found hanging in his hostel room at Anand Kunj Residency in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday night.

The area falls in the Jawahar Nagar police station jurisdiction.

The hostel owner, who discovered the body during a routine room check, immediately informed the police and the student’s family.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dilip Saini, Neeraj had been preparing for the JEE exam in Kota for the past two years.

On Tuesday evening, Neeraj had gone outside to eat with a friend and reportedly showed no signs of distress.

When he failed to respond during the night’s attendance check, the staff looked through a window of the room and found his body hanging.

The student had used a hook attached to the ceiling fan to commit suicide.

The body was moved to the mortuary at MBBS Hospital on Wednesday, and the post-mortem will be conducted upon the arrival of his family, said officials.

The hostel staff said that Neeraj had gone out for dinner with a friend on Tuesday evening and did not exhibit any signs of stress.