Another Manipur bank branch targetted, equipment stolen

Imphal: After the Axis Bank branch in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, burglars targeted the Manipur State Cooperative Bank Ltd’s (MSCBL) Kangpokpi district branch but fled with some equipment only after finding no cash, officials said on Wednesday.

The MSCBL officials, in a complaint lodged with the Kangpokpi police station on Wednesday, said that the bank staff after entering the branch on Tuesday found that six computer sets, a printer, and hard drive of CCTV camera were stolen.

The burglars broke into the vault of the bank but there was no cash there as well as in the ATM of the bank.

Police registered a case and launched a probe of the incident.

Meanwhile, cash, amounting to at least Rs 1.25 crore along with gold ornaments estimated to be valued at over Rs 1 crore in addition to a computer, were reportedly stolen from an Axis Bank branch in Churachandpur district.

The Axis Bank branch was closed since May 4 over ethnic violence in the state and the burglary was detected when it was reopened on Monday.

“It was found that after breaking the ventilator of the bathroom, some burglars entered the strongroom of the bank through the bathroom and made a hole on the wall of the strong room and stole the cash and the gold,” police said.

Meanwhile, a peace consultative meeting was held at Kanglatongbi in Imphal West on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been given a deadline of 10 days to visit the violence-hit Manipur and take steps towards restoring peace in the state immediately. The day-long meeting, organised by the Forum for Restoration of Peace in collaboration with the All Manipur Gorkha Students’ Association and Liangmai Naga, drew the participation of hundreds of individuals representing various ethnic groups.

During the meeting, concerns were raised regarding Modi’s failure to visit Manipur despite the unrest persisting for over two months.