Another migrant dead, Kulgam terror attack toll rises to 2

Officials said the two labourers were injured in the attack, and one of them, identified as Deepak Ratray, succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital on Friday.

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Another migrant dead, Kulgam terror attack toll rises to 2
Security personnel conduct a cordon-and-search operation after two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. PTI

Srinagar: Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday, August 1.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late on Friday evening, they said.

Officials said the two labourers were injured in the attack, and one of them, identified as Deepak Ratray, succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

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The other injured person, Bopinder, was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura, officials said, adding that he died during treatment.

Both hailed from Chhattisgarh

The workers were both in their twenties and hailed from Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists allegedly shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

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Before this, two labourers were killed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

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