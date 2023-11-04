Another MS IAS Academy student selected for UPSC Civil Services

Hyderabad: After three students, Mohammed Faizan Ahmed, Mohammed Haris Sumair, and Mohammed Burhan Zaman, another student of MS IAS Academy, Mohammed Asim Mujteba, has been selected for UPSC Civil Services.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the reserve list of UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 under which the student of MS IAS Academy, Mohammed Asim Mujteba has been selected for Civil Services.

Thus this year, MS IAS Academy has registered its second major success in terms of UPSC and so far four students of the academy have succeeded in getting IAS and other civil services.

In UPSC CSE 2022, a student of MS IAS Academy, Mohammed Burhan Zaman, got the All India 768th rank in Civil Services and after that, another student of the academy, Mohammed Asim Mujteba, was also selected in Civil Services in CSE 2022 secured 937 marks.

In the first result list released in May this year, Mohammed Asim Mujteba was on the reserved list. On 1st November 2023, the reserve list was released by UPSC and Mohammed Asim Mujteba has been included in the list of 89 more candidates selected for UPSC Civil Services.

Mohammed Asim Mujteba expressed his happiness on this success. He said that MS IAS Academy has played a great role in his success.

He has been associated with MS Education Academy since 2019. He said that the UPSC coaching and the environment that MS IAS Academy provided for him from the initial stage of the Civil Services Exam to the interview proved to be crucial in his success.

Mohammed Asim Mujteba completed his BE in Chemical Engineering in 2016 and after working for two years, he got into UPSC preparation. He started his preparation for CSE and passed in 4th attempt after continuous hard work.

In 2017, the renowned educational institution MS Education Academy established the MS IAS Academy under the MS Khidmat Initiative. In the year 2021, students of the academy, Mohammed Faizan Ahmed, and Mohammed Haris Sumair had the honour of being selected for IAS, Mohammed Faizan Ahmed of Kota was appointed in Telangana and Mohammed Haris Sumair was appointed under the Karnataka cadre.

After this, two students of the academy, Mohammed Burhan Zaman and Mohammed Asim Mujteba, also got the honor of being selected for civil services.