Another Palestinian journalist killed by IDF; toll rises to 50

President of Press House Palestine and veteran journalist Bilal Jadallah was killed after his car was hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday, November 19.

The death toll for the number of Palestinian journalists and media workers reached 50 since October 7. On November 18 alone, five Palestinian journalists and media workers lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.

It is believed that Jadallah’s car was specifically targeted by the Israeli forces. “Bilal Jadallah helped frame the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) document, a deadly pattern of journalist killings by Israel Defense Forces, and it appears that he fell victim to the same pattern on Sunday,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour.

“His killing leaves a gaping hole in the media landscape in Gaza, where journalists are in severe peril as they cover the war that has claimed the lives of dozens of their colleagues,” Mansour added.

Jadallah was a senior journalist who promoted press freedom, provided legal protection for media workers and helped support and train Palestinian journalists. His last post on Facebook was a tribute to another journalist Mohamed Al Jaja, who was killed along with his family in the Israeli bombardment.