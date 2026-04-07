Hyderabad: Looks like the wedding celebrations for Tollywood’s much-loved couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are far from over. After their grand wedding in February this year, the duo hosted another intimate reception in Kodagu, Karnataka last night, and the pictures from the event are now making waves on social media.

Kodagu reception

The reception, held at Serenity Convention Hall in Virajpet, took place on April 6, just a day after Rashmika celebrated her 30th birthday. In a heartfelt tribute to her roots, the actress was seen dressed in a traditional Coorgi saree, embracing her Kodava heritage.

In the viral photos, Rashmika and Vijay are seen walking hand-in-hand, all smiles, as they greeted guests. The event was reportedly a close-knit affair, attended only by family members and close friends.

Rashmika looked regal in a pink and olive-green silk saree draped in the traditional Kodava style, where the pleats are tucked at the back and the pallu is worn over the right shoulder. Vijay, on the other hand, kept it classic and elegant in black trousers paired with a white shirt and blazer.

Adding a personal touch to the celebrations, reports reveal that Rashmika’s father gifted her the family’s Coorg bungalow, named Serenity. Located in Kukloor village near Virajpet, the house holds sentimental value as it was once the family’s residence.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in a grand yet fairytale-like ceremony attended by close friends and family. Following the wedding, the couple also hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4 at Taj Krishna.

With multiple celebrations and heartwarming moments, Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding festivities continue to capture fans’ attention, making it one of the most talked-about unions in recent times.