Rashmika Vijay’s Thailand honeymoon pic breaks internet

Hyderabad: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are winning hearts once again. A romantic picture from their honeymoon in Thailand has gone viral, giving fans a glimpse into their peaceful post-wedding life.

The couple, who recently got married in Udaipur, chose Koh Samui for their honeymoon. The viral image shows them sharing a warm moment on a staircase, surrounded by greenery and sunlight.

A private and peaceful getaway

Unlike many celebrity couples, Rashmika and Vijay chose a private Airbnb villa instead of a luxury resort. The villa, located near the beach, offered them privacy and a calm atmosphere.

Sources suggest that the couple wanted a more personal and meaningful experience. Their choice reflects their simple and grounded nature, even after a grand wedding celebration.

A dreamy wedding in Udaipur

The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Their wedding beautifully combined Telugu and Kodava traditions.

They later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, where several film industry celebrities were present. The celebrations continued with a unique gesture, as the couple distributed sweets across multiple cities in India and arranged annadanam in temples.

Fans love their journey

From a dreamy wedding to a quiet honeymoon, Rashmika and Vijay have kept fans engaged at every step. The viral photo from Thailand has received love across social media, with many calling them one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

Their decision to stay away from the spotlight and enjoy simple moments together has also been appreciated by fans. As more glimpses from their trip surface, their journey continues to capture attention online.