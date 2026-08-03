Another relationship angle emerges in suspended IPS trainee case

Hyderabad: Trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer Uday Krishna Reddy, who was arrested for sexually assaulting a female trainee officer, now finds himself in deeper trouble as the investigation reveals that he was also in a relationship with a woman from Andhra Pradesh.

In her complaint, the woman trainee had stated that Reddy was in a relationship with another woman. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the police launched an investigation into the matter and seized a laptop, a knife, a mobile phone and two love letters from the accused’s room in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar area.

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The woman from Andhra Pradesh was married in 2014 and was separated in 2023. She was living with her son and came in contact with Reddy when the two became fast friends. The woman reportedly moved to Hyderabad on Reddy’s suggestion and was working with a private company.

In January 2026, the woman quit her job and joined an IAS coaching institute after being persuaded by Reddy. The trainee officer had also reportedly proposed a live-in relationship, which the woman refused, stating that her divorce wasn’t finalised.

The woman met the complainant in February when the latter revealed that she was subjected to distress by Reddy, who had physical relations with her. Following this, the woman from Andhra reportedly distanced herself from Reddy.

The police also verified the complainant’s allegation that Reddy had forcibly entered her room and snatched her phone. So far, the police have questioned 20 people as part of the investigation. The investigation also revealed that several trainee officers were subjected to harassment by Reddy.