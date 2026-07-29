Trainee IPS officer met victim on Instagram: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: A city court on Wednesday, July 29, sent trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy to judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged sexual harassment case.

Reddy, who was arrested on Tuesday, was produced before Upperpally Court, Telangana, which remanded him to judicial custody till August 11.

The accused was subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Attapur Police had arrested Reddy on Tuesday in a case registered against him for allegedly sexually harassing his female batchmate at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Earlier, police took Reddy to his residence at Ashok Nagar, reportedly for scene reconstruction.

Victim met accused on Instagram

Uday Krishna used to work as a police constable in Andhra Pradesh and later joined the IPS in the 2025 batch. He has been undergoing training since December 2025 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

According to a release by Attapur Police, Uday Krishna came into contact with the victim via Instagram in mid-2025 after she responded to his post about his IPS journey.

After exchanging contact details and building a rapport through conversations, the two entered into a relationship. However, the relationship was allegedly marked by frequent arguments, emotional manipulation, possessiveness, and volatile behaviour.

Due to this attitude, the victim ended her relationship with Uday Krishna and married another person. Uday Krishna allegedly continued to harass her after this.

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Case registered

A case was registered at Attapur Police Station on July 18 based on a complaint by a 30-year-old woman trainee IPS officer. The complainant alleged repeated sexual harassment, abusive WhatsApp messages, stalking, wrongful confinement, physical assault, criminal intimidation, and secretly recording a private video, which was allegedly sent to her husband to blackmail her.

Police booked him under Sections 74 (criminal force against a woman), 75 (sexual harassment), 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

Reddy claimed on social media that the allegations were false and expressed faith in the legal process.

Found unconscious at relative’s house

He was hospitalised after being found unconscious at a relative’s house in Motinagar on July 21 amid rumours of a suicide attempt. Police, however, said preliminary investigation suggested it was done to gain sympathy.

Reddy claimed in a purported handwritten suicide note that he and the woman trainee officer had been in a relationship for a year.

He named four persons, including the woman and her husband, holding them responsible for his decision to end his life.

He claimed they had been in a relationship since June 2025 and continued to be physically and emotionally involved even after her marriage.

Denying allegations of force and coercion, Reddy also claimed that he has evidence in the form of photographs and videos to prove that their relationship was consensual.

Goes missing before arrest

Following his discharge on July 22, he allegedly went missing. Police said notices could not be served as he was unavailable at the addresses provided and his mobile phone remained switched off.

Police had formed four teams to trace him. However, the accused trainee officer denied that he was absconding.

Reddy clarified that he had gone to his native village, Ullapalem in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, to visit his grandmother after she fell ill following the allegations levelled against him. On his return to Hyderabad on Tuesday, he was arrested by the police.

Telangana High Court adjourns hearing on FIR quash plea

The Telangana High Court adjourned the hearing on Uday Krishna Reddy’s petition seeking orders to quash the FIR. He argued that the FIR was registered against him based on false allegations.

Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao informed the court that the victim has not yet been issued notice. The court asked him to issue the notice and adjourned the hearing.

(With inputs from IANS.)