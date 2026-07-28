Trainee IPS officer accused of sexual harassment arrested in Nalgonda

He was arrested in Miryalaguda locality of Nalgonda district, and later brought to the city.

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Portrait of a young man in a white shirt with a serious expression.
Uday Krishna Reddy

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday, July 28, arrested trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy, accused of sexual harassment and assault by a fellow female trainee at the National Police Academy (NPA) located in Hyderabad.

He was arrested in Miryalaguda locality of Nalgonda district, and later brought to the city.

This is a significant development in the ongoing investigation. Reddy reportedly went into hiding when police tried to record his statement.

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Case background

The female IPS trainee officer had levelled serious charges against Reddy, alleging continuous harassment, derogatory language, sexually abusive WhatsApp messages, attempted strangulation and threatening her with a knife. She also alleged that he secretly recorded a private video of her and forwarded it to her husband to blackmail and intimidate her.

Reddy was found lying unconscious. Initially reported as an attempted suicide, doctors later clarified it was due to excessive alcohol consumption. A suicide note also went viral, where Reddy claimed it was a mutually consensual relationship gone wrong.

Further, amid reports that he was absconding, Reddy said he had travelled to his native village because his grandmother was unwell, and expressed confidence in the judicial process.

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He then approached the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) filed against him. Police are expected to record his statement and expedite further investigation.

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