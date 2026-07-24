Woman IPS trainee’s statement recorded in sexual harassment case

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have recorded the statement of the woman trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who lodged a sexual harassment complaint against a fellow trainee officer. The statement of the accused is yet to be recorded, police said.

The case was registered at Attapur police station on July 17, and the investigation has been entrusted to the Women Safety Wing by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

A team led by a woman inspector, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (She Teams and Bharosa) P. Lavanya Naik Jadav, visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Wednesday to record the complainant’s statement, a report by TOI said.

Investigators also sought documents related to the case from the academy, including the findings of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). Based on the information provided by the academy, police are expected to record the statements of witnesses associated with the institution.

“We are collecting evidence, and the statement of the accused will also be recorded soon,” a senior police officer said, as per the report.

Case registered

According to police, the accused trainee IPS officer was hospitalised after the case was registered and is currently staying with his family.

The complainant has alleged that the accused subjected her to sexual harassment and intimidation over a period of more than two months. The investigation is ongoing.