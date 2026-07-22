IPS trainee claims FIR was revenge after failed relationship

Hyderabad: A trainee IPS officer accused of sexually harassing a woman batchmate at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad has approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him.

In his petition, the officer claimed that the failed relationship is the reason behind the case. He further alleged that the case was filed to take revenge.

Officer claims they planned to marry

According to the petition, the officer and the woman, both IPS probationers, developed a romantic relationship during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. The relationship continued after they joined the SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad, he added.

The petitioner stated that although they had planned to get married, their relationship turned sour after the woman suspected him of being involved with another woman.

In a serious allegation, the trainee IPS officer claimed that although the woman later married an IAS officer, she continued to pursue him even after her marriage.

FIR filed after he refused to reconcile, trainee IPS officer alleges

According to the petition, when the officer refused to resume the relationship, the woman told her husband that he was harassing her.

Following this, he allegedly shared a video with her husband to show that they had previously been in a relationship.

Upset over this, the woman first filed a complaint with the National Police Academy before lodging the FIR.

Other side of the story

In her complaint lodged on July 18, the 30-year-old woman trainee officer alleged that the trainee IPS officer harassed her between June 23 and July 10 while they were undergoing training at the academy.

She accused him of sending abusive messages, subjecting her to criminal intimidation, recording her private video and sending it to her husband. She also alleged that he took her mobile phone to his room, forced her to disclose its password, and blackmailed her into revealing personal messages.

Based on her complaint, Attapur police registered a case under Sections 74 (criminal force against a woman), 75 (sexual harassment), 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

The Telangana High Court is expected to hear the petition soon.