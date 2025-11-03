Another Telangana police man takes his life; second case in three days

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old Telangana police constable allegedly shot himself to death with his service pistol at a bank located near Mahbubnagar Cheruvu in Sangareddy on Monday, November 3.

Sandeep worked as an armed reserve constable at II Town Police Station. According to police, he took the extreme step after losing large sums of money in online games.

Sandeep hailed from Kalher town and lived with his mother and sister.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

The constable’s death days after a 50-year-old sub-inspector (SI), working in the special branch in Chennaraopet of Warangal district, died by suicide by consuming poison.

SI Mohammed Asif was unable to arrange money for his daughter’s marriage, which forced him to take the step. He passed away on November 1.