Unable to get daughter married, Warangal SI dies by suicide

Hyderabad: Unable to arrange money for his daughter’s marriage, a 50-year-old sub-inspector (SI), working in the special branch in Chennaraopet of Warangal district, Telangana, died by suicide by consuming poison.

Mohammed Asif was rushed to the MGM hospital where he passed away on Saturday, November 1.

According to his brother, Mohammed Asif had four children- three daughters and a son. “Asif’s two daughters are married and his son is an MBA student. He was under extreme stress over the thought of being unable to get his third daughter married. The family was also under financial debt,” his brother, Mohammed Akram, said.

Mohammed Asif joined the police as a constable and rose to the rank of sub-inspector. In 2017, he received a certificate of appreciation from the then Warangal district collector on Republic Day.

Mohammed Akram has appealed to higher officials to help his deceased brother’s family.