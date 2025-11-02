Gurukul students attack female constable in Rangareddy

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 2nd November 2025 2:35 pm IST
Gurukul student protest against their principal over corruption allegations. A female constable was attacked
Hyderabad: A female constable was attacked by Gurukul students in Telangana‘s Rangadreddy district on Sunday, November 2, while protesting against their principal.

The students staged a sit-in on the main road protesting against Principal Shailaja, demanding her suspension. Holding placards and raising slogans against the principal, they accused her of corruption charges and irregularities, including misappropriation of mess supplies and collecting money from students.

On information, police were called, and chaos erupted. Local reports suggest that the woman constable allegedly tried to manhandle the agitated students, leading to a physical scuffle with her hair being dragged and an exchange of blows.

