Another threat mail jolts Salman Khan's family, Aayush Sharma targeted

Though there was no formal complaint, the police have launched a probe in connection with the threat email to Sharma, an official said

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has allegedly received a threat email, police have said, the development coming close on the heels of actor Ranveer Singh getting a threat through WhatsApp.

The sender of the email to Sharma, who is also an actor, claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they said on Wednesday, without providing further details.

Though there was no formal complaint, the police have launched a probe in connection with the threat email to Sharma, an official said.

Crime branch sleuths are verifying whether the email was genuine or somebody played mischief, he said.

Recently, actor Ranveer Singh received a threat through a voice note on WhatsApp from unidentified persons.

Police suspect members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer made with the purpose of extortion, an official said on Tuesday.

Last week, an unidentified shooter fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

