Another TOP Indian cricketer heading for divorce: Report

Mumbai: Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. In the past couple of years, several Indian celebs have parted ways, shocking their fans. Recently, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines after news of his separation from wife Dhanashree Verma went viral.

And now, another shocking update has surfaced about yet another celebrity cricketer’s divorce.

This time, it involves legendary opener Virender Sehwag. Reports suggest that Sehwag and his wife Aarti are heading for divorce after nearly two decades of marriage.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple, who tied the knot in December 2004, have been living separately for several months. While no official statement has been issued by either Sehwag or Aarti, the report claims that a divorce is on cards.

Sehwag, who has two triple centuries in Test cricket and represented India in 104 Tests and 251 ODIs, shares two sons with Aarti — Aryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010.

Fans noticed the former cricketer hasn’t posted any recent photos with Aarti, though older pictures of the couple still remain on his social media. Last photo that Virender posted was on their wedding anniversary in April 2023. Additionally, it has been noted that Sehwag does not follow Aarti on Instagram, whose account is set to private.

Social media went into a frenzy after the news broke, with fans speculating about the status of their relationship. While the news has stirred curiosity, supporters of the former cricketer await an official confirmation from the couple.

