Another wave of rainfall likely to hit Hyderabad, other districts

During current monsoon so far, Hyderabad received average rainfall of 680.1 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 561.3 mm.

Published: 20th September 2023 10:23 am IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are likely to witness another wave of rainfall in the coming days. The state is expected to experience a gradual increase in thunderstorms.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, east Telangana is likely to see a gradual increase in thunderstorms starting today, with other parts of the state, including Hyderabad, likely to witness the same from tomorrow.

He also forecasted that many districts, including Hyderabad, will experience rainfall in the evening or night on September 20. However, he added that it will be scattered.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has not issued any warnings for the state. For Hyderabad, it forecasted light rainfall or drizzle. Hazy weather is also expected to prevail during the morning hours until September 23.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state has recorded an average rainfall of 794.1 mm during the current monsoon so far, compared to the normal rainfall of 688.5 mm.

In the case of Hyderabad, the average rainfall recorded is 680.1 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 561.3 mm.

