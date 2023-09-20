Another wave of rainfall likely to hit Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are likely to witness another wave of rainfall in the coming days. The state is expected to experience a gradual increase in thunderstorms.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, east Telangana is likely to see a gradual increase in thunderstorms starting today, with other parts of the state, including Hyderabad, likely to witness the same from tomorrow.

He also forecasted that many districts, including Hyderabad, will experience rainfall in the evening or night on September 20. However, he added that it will be scattered.

Gradual increase in thunderstorms expected in Telangana in coming days, from tomorrow in East Telangana and from Sep 21 in rest of the state including Hyderabad.



These are not widespread severe downpours, expecting high day time heat followed by evening – night rains — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 19, 2023

THUNDERSTORMS FROM TODAY ⚡️



Get ready North, East, Central Telangana, as winds changes it's course, conditions turning favourable for evening – midnight thunderstorms in Telangana



Hyderabad, an evening/night spell of rain expected, but only scattered one 🌧️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has not issued any warnings for the state. For Hyderabad, it forecasted light rainfall or drizzle. Hazy weather is also expected to prevail during the morning hours until September 23.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state has recorded an average rainfall of 794.1 mm during the current monsoon so far, compared to the normal rainfall of 688.5 mm.

In the case of Hyderabad, the average rainfall recorded is 680.1 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 561.3 mm.