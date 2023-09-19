Watch: HMDA develops Lake Front Park near Jalavihar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has developed Lake Front Park next to Jalavihar in Hyderabad, situated near Hussain Sagar Lake.

The new park that covers a 10-acre area will be inaugurated soon.

Sharing a video of the park near Hyderabad’s Jalavihar, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao wrote, “A brand new addition to central Hyderabad, around the famous Hussain Sagar Lake.” He added, “Will be inaugurating the park in a few days. Hope you all will visit and enjoy the beautiful Boardwalk.”

It’s noteworthy that ever since the formation of Telangana, the BRS government has been making continuous efforts to enhance the state’s beauty, particularly in Hyderabad.

