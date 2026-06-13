Anthropic takes Fable, Mythos AI models offline after US order

Anthropic said it took the AI models offline after receiving a Trump administration directive restricting access by foreign nationals.

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Washington: AI giant Anthropic said Friday, June 12, it has taken its latest artificial intelligence models, known as Fable 5 and Mythos 5, offline to comply with a directive from the Trump administration to prevent their use by foreign nationals.

The export controls mark the US government’s most significant step to date to restrict access to the most advanced AI models.

Anthropic released Fable widely this week. That model is a limited version of the even more advanced Mythos, to which the company has tightly limited access due to cybersecurity fears.

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Disagree with govt handling: Anthropic

In a statement, Anthropic said it disagrees with the government’s handling of the matter, saying it received the directive from the US government Friday afternoon and it did not specify the national security concerns.

“We believe the government should have the ability to block unsafe deployments, as part of a statutory process that is transparent, fair, clear, and grounded in technical facts,” the company said. “This action does not adhere to those principles.”

Anthropic called it a “misunderstanding” and said it hopes to restore access to the models “as soon as possible.”

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The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s executive order

The action comes 10 days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a framework for the federal government to vet the national security risks of the most advanced AI systems for up to a month before their public release. Participation by AI developers would be voluntary, the order said.

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