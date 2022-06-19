Anti-Agnipath protest: Bihar Bandh

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 19th June 2022 12:32 pm IST
Anti-Agnipath protest in Kathua
Kathua: Policemen lathi-charge people protesting against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, at Chadwal in Kathua district, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Sasaram: Relatives of protestors wait outside a police station after police detained several people protesting against Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, in Sasaram district, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Security personnel detain social media people covering Bihar Bandh, called to protest against Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, in Patna, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Masaurhi: Vehicles after they were set on fire by protestors during the Bihar Bandh, called to protest against Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, in Masaurhi, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Masaurhi: A vehicle after it was set on fire by protestors during the Bihar Bandh, called to protest against Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, in Masaurhi, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button