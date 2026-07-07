Anti-caste educator Lakhshya Lakey floats Cactus Janta Party

The page is described as a political organisation with "A platform of the denied, by the denied, for the Dalit-Bahujan-Adivasi."

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Lakhshya Lakey

Hyderabad: Anti-caste educator Lakhshya Lakey, popularly known as @lakhshya_speaks, has floated Cactus Janta Party, which, according to him, is a “political front for Dalits, Adivasis, Bahujans and every community excluded by caste and hierarchy.”

Lakhshya Lakey is a graduate of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). He proudly calls himself an Ambedkarite and has 676K Instagram followers.

He shared the official Instagram page of Cactus Janta Party (cactus_janta_party) which, with one post, has close to 2,500 followers.

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The page is described as a political organisation with “A platform of the denied, by the denied, for the Dalit-Bahujan-Adivasi.”

The post shares a video clip of a digital media creator, Ajeet Bharti, who recently mocked the Dalit community. He was speaking at a function organised by Delhi Union.

“To say all this, Dalits were not allowed to drink water, were you a cactus?”

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Taking a cue from Abhijit Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Lakshya has started his own Cactus Janta Party. Unlike Dipke, who repeatedly maintained that the CJP is not a political party, Lakshya says the Cactus Janta Party is a political outfit.

Through his content, Lakshya educates his followers about caste discrimination and atrocities in the country, causing him to face significant online abuse from those uncomfortable with discussion on caste and reservations.

“We exist to amplify voices that caste society tries to silence. No more speaking for us. We will speak for ourselves. Jai Bhim,” concludes the video.

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