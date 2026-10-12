Anti-CEC stir: Lawyers, students’ bodies protest in Nagpur

In solidarity with lawyers who were allegedly illegally detained during protests in the national capital, several advocates demonstrated around the Nagpur District and Sessions Court.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:
Protesters with masks hold signs during Nagpur anti-CEC protest, demanding justice.
Representational Image.

Nagpur: Lawyers and students staged separate demonstrations in Nagpur on Monday, October 12, against the mass detentions during recent protests in New Delhi seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In solidarity with lawyers who were allegedly illegally detained during protests in the national capital, several advocates demonstrated around the Nagpur District and Sessions Court.

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) protested at the Samvidhan Square in solidarity with students and CJP.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

They alleged that students are being assaulted in Delhi and the national atmosphere is turning into authoritarianism.

Lawyers at the Nagpur District and Sessions Court raised slogans against the central government and the CEC.

“In a democratic system, citizens have the right to express dissent and to protest,” they said while stressing the need to protect the rights of stakeholders in the justice system, uphold the rule of law and preserve democratic traditions.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Former president of the District Bar Association, Adv Roshan Bagde, said the protest was staged to support the Delhi demonstrations and condemn actions against lawyers.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button