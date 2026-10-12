Anti-CEC stir: Lawyers, students’ bodies protest in Nagpur

Nagpur: Lawyers and students staged separate demonstrations in Nagpur on Monday, October 12, against the mass detentions during recent protests in New Delhi seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In solidarity with lawyers who were allegedly illegally detained during protests in the national capital, several advocates demonstrated around the Nagpur District and Sessions Court.

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) protested at the Samvidhan Square in solidarity with students and CJP.

They alleged that students are being assaulted in Delhi and the national atmosphere is turning into authoritarianism.

Lawyers at the Nagpur District and Sessions Court raised slogans against the central government and the CEC.

“In a democratic system, citizens have the right to express dissent and to protest,” they said while stressing the need to protect the rights of stakeholders in the justice system, uphold the rule of law and preserve democratic traditions.

Former president of the District Bar Association, Adv Roshan Bagde, said the protest was staged to support the Delhi demonstrations and condemn actions against lawyers.