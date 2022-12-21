Anti-hijab protests: UN appoints 3 women to probe Iranian violations

The United Nations’ Human Rights Council on Tuesday appointed three women to a recently established Fact-Finding Mission to review Iran’s rights violations during the ongoing anti-hijab protests.

Human Rights Council President Federico Villegas has appointed Sara Hossain of Bangladesh as the chair of the mission. Shaheen Sardar Ali of Pakistan and Viviana Krsticevic of Argentina are the two other members of the mission.

The fact-finding committee has been constituted to work on the human rights situation in Iran, especially the situation of women and children.

UN Human Rights Council entrusted the fact-finding commission with tasks that include a full and independent investigation into cases of human rights violations, especially with regard to Iranian women and children during the massive protests, in addition to investigating complaints and violations, collecting evidence and analyzing related documents.

The committee should cooperate with all stakeholders, including the Iranian government, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, and relevant UN, human rights and civil society organizations.

The appointment of the members of the fact-finding committee came three weeks after the adoption of the Human Rights Council resolution on Iran.

On Thursday, November 24, the United Nations Human Rights Council voted, in a special session on the suppression of the Iranian revolution by the Islamic Republic, in favor of forming an international fact-finding committee in this regard.

25 members of the Human Rights Council voted in favor of the resolution and 6 members voted against it, while 16 members abstained from voting.

Armenia, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Venezuela and Eritrea were the six countries that voted against the resolution.