Calls for release of prominent Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti

Tehran: Celebrities and human rights activists on Sunday called for the release of the prominent Iranian actress, Taraneh Alidoosti, arrested in connection with the protest movement that the country has been witnessing for three months.

38-year-old Alidoosti was arrested on Saturday for supporting the protests and denouncing the execution of demonstrators.

Aldoosti’s Instagram account, which has more than 8 million followers, was suspended on Sunday.

The Iranian actress, Golshifteh Farahani, wrote on Instagram, “Iran’s brave actress has been arrested.”

“I took this picture in July 2008, just before I left Iran for good. Is the last time I saw her,” she added, under a photo of her with Alidoosti, which she attached to the hashtag # FreeTaranehAlidoosti.

Cameron Bailey, director of the Toronto Film Festival in Canada, wrote, “Taraneh Alidoosti is one of Iran’s most talented and well-known actresses. I hope she will be released soon and continue to embody the power of Iranian cinema.”

Taraneh Alidoosti is one of Iran’s most talented and acclaimed actors. We were proud to screen her latest film, Subtraction at TIFF22. I hope she’s free to keep representing the strength of Iranian cinema soon. #WomanLifeFreedom https://t.co/mTxzmzK8gO — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 17, 2022

Referring to the news of her arrest, Iranian human rights lawyer Azadeh Shahshahani called for the release of all political prisoners.

#ترانه_علیدوستی بازداشت شد



سمیه میرشمسی عضو هیات پنج نفره رسیدگی به خشونت علیه زنان سینماگر، در توییتر خود این خبر را تایید کرد.



میرشمسی گفته که از نهاد بازداشت‌کننده علیدوستی اطلاعی در دست نیست. pic.twitter.com/e5HNZ84l3v — شرق (@SharghDaily) December 17, 2022

The British actress of Iranian origin, Nazanin Boniadi, also sympathized with her.

One of Iran’s most celebrated actresses, #TaranehAlidoosti has been arrested for posting a photo of herself without compulsory hijab in solidarity with the protestors.#MahsaAmini #WomanLifeFreedom https://t.co/hfAAKkSgxN — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) December 17, 2022

The Festival Cannes has condemned the arrest of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti.

The favourite actress of Ashgar Farhadi, #TaranehAlidoosti was at #Cannes2022 for her role in Saeed Roustayi’s Leila’s Brothers. In solidarity with the peaceful struggle she is carrying out for freedom and women’s rights, the @Festival_Cannes extends their full support to her. pic.twitter.com/redw9UWgn9 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) December 19, 2022

Some well-known Iranian cinematographers, and artists on Sunday protested in front of the Evin Prison for Taraneh Ali doosti’s arbitrary arrest.

Iran protests continue:

The Islamic Republic is facing one of the largest and most unprecedented manifestations of dissent following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly not wearing a headscarf properly.

Her death sparked unprecedented protests in Iran months ago, led by university and school students, as well as women and girls in various provinces.

Meanwhile, the security forces violently confronted the protesters, killing hundreds of them. The Human Rights Activists News Agency “Hrana” announced that 502 protesters were killed in the unrest, including 69 children.

At least 18,452 people, including 652 students, were arrested in those protests that took place in 161 cities and towns and 144 universities.