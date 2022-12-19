Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan wins Mr Olympia 2022

Tehran: Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan won the title of Mr Olympia 2022, on Sunday morning in Las Vegas, United States, beating Egyptian Mamdouh Elssbiay, better known as “Big Ramy”, who was up for a hattrick, winning the title in 2020 and 2021.

Mr Olympia 2022 took place at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center from December 15 to 18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Choopan took first place, while Derek Lunsford came in second, Nick Walker in third, Brandon Curry in fourth and Big Ramy in fifth.

Hadi Choopan graces the Olympia 2022 stage. pic.twitter.com/Se59TdZvAf — GENERATION IRON (@GenerationIron) December 18, 2022

Here are the top five results from the Men’s Open division, as well as their winnings

Winner — Hadi Choopan ($400,000)

Second Place — Derek Lunsford ($150,000)

Third Place — Nick Walker ($100,000)

Fourth Place — Brandon Curry ($40,000)

Fifth Place — Big Ramy ($35,000)

Who is Hadi Choopan?

35-year-old Hadi Choopan, famously known as the ‘Persian Wolf’, born in the Iranian village of Abno in 1987, won many titles and participated in many championships until he achieved his dream of achieving the title of Mr Olympia 2022, surpassing many stars in bodybuilding.

It is reported that he ranked second in 2020, and third in 2021, before finally winning the title this year.

Choopan, ahead of the tournament, on his Instagram profile, sought blessings from his fans. In his post, he wrote:

With the name and remembrance of God, peace be upon Iran and Iranians. I also wish success and happiness, happiness, joy, and peace from God Almighty for one of the great Iranians in the universe, especially my homeland. I ask God that his example will always be placed on me for the happiness of my homeland. My compatriot, I beg for your prayers, great companions. Happiness is the right of all Iranian nation and pray for me for the happiness of all Iranians. Your little soldier Hadi Choopan.

The International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness (IFBB) annually holds this international bodybuilding competition.

Mr Olympia began in 1965, and since its inception only 16 bodybuilders have held the title, proving how difficult it is to unseat a reigning champ.

Hadi Choopan’s Victory moment at 2022 Olympia! pic.twitter.com/b0SQGJAU0h — GENERATION IRON (@GenerationIron) December 18, 2022

Hadi Choopan dedicates his achievement to women in Iran

Hadi Choopan, dedicated his sporting achievements to the women in his country, in what is considered solidarity with his side with the protest movement that has been taking place in Iran for months.

Choopan thus the latest to join the campaign of solidarity of Iran’s celebrities and influencers with the protest movement that has been going on in the country for more than three months, and since it began, many of these have successively reviewed various forms of support and manifestations of support, including athletes.

His move comes at the same time that Iranian celebrities and human rights organizations are intensifying calls for the release of a well-known Iranian actress, Taraneh Ali Dosti, after the country’s authorities arrested her on Saturday after she showed her support for anti-government protests in Iran and accused her of “spreading lies”.

Iran has been witnessing protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, on September 16, after she was arrested in Tehran by the morality police on suspicion of not respecting the country’s dress code.