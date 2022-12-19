In bisht, Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar

Doha: In exhilarating scenes, Lionel Messi, the captain of Argentina, raised the FIFA World Cup trophy robed in a black bisht as Argentina celebrated the World Cup victory against France on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, gifted the bisht (a traditional men’s cloak in the Arab world) to Lionel Messi during the “Tango” coronation ceremony for the World Cup 2022 title.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani draped the bisht on the Argentina captain after the epic final against France, which was won on penalties.

Messi wore the bisht while standing on the podium and lifted the trophy with his team mates.

حركة ارتداء #ميسي للبشت، رد اعتبار أكثر من رائع للزي العربي والذي طالما كان مثار سخرية الغرب وأفلام هوليوود.

#شكرا_قطر #كأس_العالم_2022_قطر pic.twitter.com/J2x1qhSglS — سعدية مفرح (@saadiahmufarreh) December 18, 2022

أن يُلبس أمير قطر الشيخ تميم اللاعب ليونيل ميسي "البشت" القطري التقليدي الفاخر لهو آخر لمسة قطرية ذكية في كأس عالم جاء متفوقا في كل شيء.

برافو قطر .. أبدعت وأقنعت فأذهلت العالم كله..#مونديال_قطر2022 pic.twitter.com/AFA5TAEV5w — محمد كريشان (@MhamedKrichen) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi achieved his dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup by winning the only title that was missing from his coffers during his golden career with clubs and the national team.

The Argentine national team won the World Cup title for the third time in its history and the first in 36 years, after defeating its French counterpart 4-2 on penalties on, Sunday, in the final match of the World Cup Qatar 2022, after the end of the extra time in a 3-3 draw.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the first to climb the podium to receive a gold medal, while Messi was the last to get his medal and receive the long-awaited trophy.

The Argentine players received the gold medals and the championship cup from Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, French President Emmanuel Macron, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Argentina won the title after a match described as fiery and the best ever in the history of the World Cup, due to the excitement and suspense it encompassed.

The presence of the bisht will forever be a reminder of where the World Cup 2022 was held, with images of Messi lifting the World Cup in traditional Arab attire.

For those asking, the robe Messi was wearing on the podium is a bisht. It's ceremonial rather than royal. It's usually worn by dignitaries at weddings and other formal occasions. pic.twitter.com/Ms8rzwHGcX — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 18, 2022

What is a bisht?

A bisht is a garment that has been worn in the Arab world for thousands of years. It is a traditional men’s cloak.

They are usually worn on special occasions, like— weddings and religious festivals.

There is a further meaning to the bisht. It is usually worn by secular officials or clergy. This means that it has status as a garment and is associated with royalty, wealth and ceremonial moments. This is the equivalent of wearing a black tie in the Western world.