In a very dramatic victory, Argentina won the final match of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday night after a 4-2 win in penalties. The French team missed two shots, while the winning side, led by captain Lionel Messi, hit all four on mark, leading to their victory after a nail biting 120 minutes.

Argentina’s victory was hard fought in spite of leading 2-0 early on in the first half itself. The Argentinian side managed to get a head start early on, thanks to a penalty (which many considered unfair to the French side), and another goal from Angel Di Maria. While they managed to hold on to it for a while even in the second half, France soon managed to reverse the situation in the World Cup final.

France eventually managed to make a spectacular comeback by equalising both goals, and then equalising once again in overtime after Argentina scored a third goal. French player (of African origin) Kylian Mbappe was the savior for the European side, given that he scored all of their three goals in the World Cup final.

Both sides almost scored at different points, but goals were prevented thanks to some great saves by goalkeepers. In fact, the third goal by Argentina had to be double checked as a French player kicked the ball from inside the goal post creating some confusing moments (cameras soon showed he was inside). However, Argentina’s happiness was short lived, as France was awarded a penalty soon after in over time. Mbappe was happy to equalise.

Argentina won the nail biting match under the captainship of Messi, who is in his last World Cup tournament. Though he was calm and played well, the anticipated ‘Messi magic’ was missing. The French side, which comprised more players of African origin. Both sides made valiant efforts but the match eventually went to penalties.

While the Argentinian side got all of their shots on target, France, which won the last World Cup, unfortunately missed one and had another blocked by Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez.