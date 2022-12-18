Iran arrests prominent lawyer of imprisoned journalists

Tehran: The Iranian authorities has arrested the lawyer of two female journalists imprisoned for their coverage of the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, local media reported.

The prominent lawyer, Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, who is the lawyer of a number of political activists and two Iranian journalists, has been arrested on Wednesday, December 14.

Also Read Iran: 300 journalists condemn arrest of women jailed for reporting on Amini

As per media reports, Kamfirouzi’s family announced that he was arrested while he was at the Justice Office in Tehran to carry out his work and follow up on the file of the two journalists, without providing any details about the charge against him or the reasons for the arrest.

Islamic Republic arrested Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, the lawyer who represents several prisoners the regime’d arrested on charges linked to protests, including #Niloufar_Hamedi & #Elaheh_Mohammadi.

IR has turned the country into a big prison with 80 million hostages.@jk_rowling https://t.co/LSmSVT1V5F — Somayeh Malekian 🎗️ (@SMalekian) December 15, 2022

Kimfirouzi is the lawyer of 30-year-old Nilofar Hamedi and 35-year-old Elahe Mohammadi, the two female journalists arrested after covering Amini’s death and its aftermath.

Nilofar Hamedi, who works at Shargh newspaper, was detained on September 20 after visiting the hospital where Amini had spent three days in a coma before her death.

Nilofar Hamidi, the journalist who first published the false story of Mahsa Amini's death, has been trained in "Hybrid warfare" courses organized by the United States (CIA)



This comes from a section of the joint statement of the IRGC Intelligence & the Ministry of intelligence. pic.twitter.com/YZIRA1Vcld — Arya 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) October 29, 2022

Elahe Mohammadi, a journalist at Ham Mihan, was taken into custody on September 29 after she traveled to Amini’s hometown of Saqez in Kurdistan.

Kamfirouzi’s lawyer, Mohammad Ali Bagharpour, told Ham Mihan that his client had not received a summons, was not aware of the charges against him and that he had been detained without any legal process.

Also Read Iran arrests prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti for supporting anti-hijab protests

It is noteworthy that more than 300 Iranian journalists and photographers criticized in an open letter – the Iranian authorities for “arresting their colleagues and depriving them of their rights.”

Iran has been witnessing protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, on September 16, after she was arrested in Tehran by the morality police on suspicion of not respecting the country’s dress code.