LIVE: Opposition entirely negative, disrupting House; says JP Nadda

Union Minister JP Nadda said that since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the opposition's conduct has been negative.

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JP Nadda
JP Nadda

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Thursday, July 30, is set to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, a day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after an intense debate between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

Live Updates:

12:59 pm: House adjourned to meet at 2 pm.

12: 33 pm: Rajya Sabha takes up question hour.

Subhan Bakery

12:20 pm: Following the walkout, Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda said that since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the opposition’s conduct has been negative. “Since the session began, their sole focus has been on disrupting the proceedings of the House and preventing the House from functioning,” he said.

12:10 pm: Opposition parties led by Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after their demand for Amit Shah’s statement on police brutality against students was rejected.

Promptly after listed papers were laid on the table of the Upper House, Opposition MPs raised slogans asking Shah to come to the House and explain the “excessive” police force on students. However, after their demands were declined, the opposition walked out.

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