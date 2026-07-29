Either he ordered it or is incompetent: Rahul calls for Shah’s resignation

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, July 29, claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is either culpable in the police brutality against students during NEET protests or incompetent if he claims to be unaware. The Congress leader called for Shah’s resignation, saying there is no ambiguity or confusion about the demand.

Gandhi held a press conference on Wednesday at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, saying he was forced to address the media after being repeatedly stopped from speaking in the Lok Sabha.

“The Leader of Opposition is not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. Multiple times I asked the Speaker to bring order to the house, and multiple times, Rijiju ji and Rajnath ji were allowed to speak, but I was ot allowed to speak.”

“And the excuse was that I said, ‘Amit Shah was responsible for the brutality that was carried out,'” Gandhi continued.

Will never ever apologise to the BJP, RSS

He claimed to have gotten assurances that if he apologised, he would be given time to speak. “See, the first thing is I will never ever apologise to the BJP, RSS or any other person associated with them; this is something that has to be understood.”

‘Saw Amit Shah call police officers on July 20’

Rahul Gandhi claimed to have seen the Home Minister making calls to police officers on July 20, insinuating that he ordered them to shoot protesters.

“When we were at Parliament House, I saw with my own eyes Amit Shah calling police officers. I saw Jitendra Singh getting call after call from Amit Shah. So he (Shah) was pretty clear; he was aware of what was going on on the streets,” Gandhi claimed.

The LoP added that in this regard there are only two options: “First possibility that he gave orders to shoot with pellet guns, to beat people with lathis with nails, to use electric batons on people; or he didn’t know it was happening.”

If Shah didn’t know it was happening, he’s incompetent, Gandhi said, adding that if the Home Minister ordered it then he is culpable. There is no third possibility, he asserted.

“In either case, he has to go,” Gandhi said.

Demonstrating the chain of command, Gandhi noted that the Delhi Police reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), headed by Amit Shah, making him responsible for their actions. He added that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) reports to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which also falls under the MHA.

Sack Shah, order SC-monitored probe: Congress demands from the PM

Stating that the Opposition will ensure students get justice, Gandhi put forward two requests for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sack Shah

“Sack Shah and order a probe monitored by an independent, high-powered committee of the Supreme Court,” stressing that the demands are nothing out of the ordinary.

He ended the conference by saying, “At least have the decency to take responsibility for what you have done.”

BJP rejects Rahul’s claims

BJP has rejected Rahul Gandhi’s claim as a “lie,” alleging that the Congress leader is attempting to spread confusion and incite anarchy for political gains.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Gandhi for his remarks that Shah travels in a convoy of 30 cars because he is scared.

“It is a lie. Even the prime minister’s cavalcade perhaps does not have 30 cars. Rahul Gandhi, come and show me where are those 30 cars that you saw in Amit Shah’s convoy,” the BJP MP said.

On Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha that the Union home minister “trembles in fear”, Patra hit back and said Shah is the man who makes Naxalites and terrorists tremble in fear.