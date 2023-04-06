Antony’s son joins BJP, slams Cong leaders for ‘working for one family’

New Delhi: Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader A.K. Antony, joined the BJP in presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan in the national capital on Thursday.

#WATCH | "Many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty is to work for a particular family but I believe that my duty is to work for the people. PM Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years…": says Anil Antony, soon after joining BJP pic.twitter.com/G3rTjP0oYG — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Anil Antony, after joining the BJP, said “Many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty is to work for a particular family but I believe that my duty is to work for the people. PM Narendra Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years.”

Also Read Congress leader A K Antony’s son opposes BBC documentary against Modi

“This is not about personalities, this is about differences of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same,” he said when asked if he has consulted his father before joining the BJP.

Anil Antony had resigned from the Congress after his tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi triggered a row within the grand old party.

Anil Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Congress, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a “single-family” instead of working for the country.