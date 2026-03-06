Anuj Agnihotri tops as 958 candidates qualify civil services exam

Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks respectively.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th March 2026 3:30 pm IST|   Updated: 6th March 2026 3:36 pm IST
UPSC Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri
Anuj Agnihotri

New Delhi: Anuj Agnihotri has topped the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, April 6.

Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks respectively.

A total of 958 candidates have qualified the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Commission said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, the Commission said in a statement.

The Centre had reported 1,087 vacancies to be filled through the civil services examination.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The UPSC has a “facilitation counter” near the examination hall in its campus.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers 23385271/23381125/23098543.

“Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result,” the statement said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th March 2026 3:30 pm IST|   Updated: 6th March 2026 3:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button