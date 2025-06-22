Anupam Kher breaks down the ‘richness’ of Kashmiri cuisine

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dino’, is lavishing praise on the cuisine of his homeland, Kashmir.

The actor recently spoke with IANS in the run-up to the film’s release, and recollected the time when he introduced actor Vinay Pathak to the Kashmiri cuisine during the shooting of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, an earlier story which was published by IANS.

Walking down the memory lane, Anupam shared how it all happened. He told IANS, “I introduced Vinay to Kashmiri food, and he said, ‘Kashmiri food is like this?’ I said, ‘Yes’. I introduced the cuisine to him, and I was very happy. Because he thought it must be something else. I read a lot about it recently that Vinay Pathak spoke about the incident. It was just somebody introducing me to Japanese food, a long time back”.

He further mentioned, “The richness of Kashmiri food is that there is no tomato, no onion and no garlic in it. And yet it is the tastiest cuisine. But that way India is a very rich country in terms of food. After every 500 km, you get new food. Gujarati, Marathi and different kinds of thaalis”.

Earlier, Vinay had told IANS, “I remember, Anupam introduced me to Kashmiri food for the first time. I am a vegetarian, so I thought, Kashmiri food is not for me. He told me, ‘You’re in for a treat. We will take you to a place’. And, he introduced me to a place in Delhi for Kashmiri cuisine. And, I fell in love with Kashmiri cuisine. We used to leave the game to give our shots. Sometimes we would play 20 questions. Anupam taught us 3-4 new games”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.