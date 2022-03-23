Anupam Kher’s remuneration for The Kashmir Files

Mumbai: Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has been triggering several debates and controversies. The movie, that got released in theatres on March 11 after a lot of hiccups, is one of the hottest topic of the nation now.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. Do you how much these stars got paid for the movie? Scroll down to read more.

Anupam Kher fee for The Kashmir Files

Kher, who also serves as the executive producer for the film, plays Pushkar Nath Pandit in The Kashmir Files. According Bollywood Life report, the actor charged a whopping of Rs. 1 crore for the movie.

Vivek Agnihotri & other cast remuneration

Reportedly, the director of the film Vivek Agnihotri took home Rs 1 crore. Pallavi Joshi who plays the role of Radhika Menon has reportedly charged Rs. 50-70 lakhs. Mithun Chakraborty who plays the role of IAS Brahma Dutt has reportedly charged Rs. 1.5 crore for the film. Actress Mrinal Kulkarni plays the character of Laxmi Dutt in the film and has reportedly charged Rs. 50 lakhs.

More About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film has managed to earn over Rs 170 crore at the box office. Several celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and others have reacted to the film.