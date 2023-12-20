Anushka Sharma FINALLY shares ‘pregnancy’ related post on Insta!

Mumbai: Speculations surrounding Bollywood star Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy have been gaining momentum with each passing day. It is being said Anushka and Virat Kohli will be announcing the good news soon. And now, her latest Instagram post related to pregnancy is going viral.

Anushka featured in a new pregnancy test-kit advertisement and posted a clip of the same on Instagram yesterday. Although the actress has not officially confirmed the speculation about her own pregnancy, fans have been quick to interpret the ad as a subtle hint.

In the video shared on her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma promotes a pregnancy test kit, triggering a flood of comments from curious netizens.

Some fans took to the comments section, speculating that the ad might be an indirect confirmation of her second pregnancy. However, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the ongoing rumours.

The buzz about Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy began in October after a report by Hindustan Times suggested that the actress is expecting another child.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.