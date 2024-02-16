Anushka, Virat’s second baby arriving on THIS date in London?

Mumbai: Rumors surrounding Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy have been circulating a lot lately, leaving fans eager for official confirmation. Speculations intensified when cricket legend AB de Villiers, a close friend of Virat Kohli, initially hinted at Anushka’s impending delivery.

And now, industrialist Harsha Goenka, known for his active presence on Twitter, further fueled the speculation by suggesting that the couple is expecting their second child soon, with the delivery slated to take place in a London hospital.

In his tweet, Goenka playfully pondered whether the new addition to the family would follow in the footsteps of its cricketing father or perhaps embrace a career in the film industry.

The tweet read, “A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon.”

However, the revelation has garnered mixed reactions on social media, with fans expressing both excitement and curiosity about Anushka and Virat’s second baby.

Earlier, AB de Villiers had made a statement on his YouTube channel suggesting Anushka’s pregnancy, but later clarified the misinformation. De Villiers acknowledged the mistake and extended his well-wishes, stating, “No one knows what’s happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can come back stronger, better, and fresh from this.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Italy, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, in 2021.