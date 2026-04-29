Mumbai: Bollywood has always been one big pool of love stories. Some blossomed into lasting marriages, while others faded with time, leaving behind memories that fans still talk about. From dreamy romances to unexpected breakups, these relationships once dominated headlines and magazine covers, becoming a part of pop culture history that refuses to be forgotten.

Every actor or actress carries a past. A love story that once made noise and captured public attention. Now, the internet is taking a nostalgic turn as Reddit users revisit those moments, sharing throwback photos of several high-profile Bollywood actresses with their reported romantic interests from their early days, long before superstardom.

As these pictures go viral again, fans can’t help but dive into the memories and relive those iconic chapters.

Bollywood actresses and their past relationships

1. Deepika Padukone and Nihar Pandya (2005–2007)

Deepika met model and aspiring actor Nihar Pandya during her early modeling days in Mumbai. They were reportedly in a serious relationship for nearly three years and even lived together before her major Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om. They eventually parted ways as her career took off, though Nihar later made his own debut in Manikarnika.

2. Aishwarya Rai and Rajeev Mulchandani (early 1990s)

Aishwarya dated fellow supermodel Rajeev Mulchandani during her peak modeling years, roughly around 1993–1994. Their past became a major tabloid sensation years later when actress Manisha Koirala claimed to have found love letters from Rajeev to Aishwarya, leading to a public feud

3. Priyanka Chopra and Aseem Merchant (1999–2002)

Aseem Merchant was Priyanka’s boyfriend when she was crowned Miss World in 2000. They dated for about two years during her transition from modeling to acting, but they broke up shortly after she entered Bollywood. Years later, the relationship resurfaced in the news when Aseem attempted to produce a film based on her former manager’s life, which Priyanka legally blocked.

4. Anushka Sharma and Zoheb Yusuf (2007–2009)

Anushka met model Zoheb Yusuf in Bengaluru during her early modeling career. They were in a serious relationship for over two years and even moved to Mumbai together to pursue their dreams. However, while Anushka got her big break with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Zoheb struggled to find work and returned to Bengaluru, leading to a split due to the strain of a long-distance relationship.

5. Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar (2008–2012)

Ali Dadarkar was Alia’s serious teenage boyfriend during their school years before she debuted in Student of the Year. They dated for nearly four years and were frequently seen together at social events. Although they drifted apart when she entered the film industry, they have remained friendly, and Alia was spotted partying with him in 2018 too.

6. Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Nihalani (mid-1990s)

Kareena was famously linked to Vicky Nihalani, the son of producer Pahlaj Nihalani, during her teenage years. In a candid 2003 interview, she referred to him as her “first love” and “soulmate,” stating that she had been in love with him since she was 13 years old. The relationship was a significant part of her life before her debut in Refugee.