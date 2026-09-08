Anuv Jain recalls his ‘best experience’ with Atif Aslam

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain recently joined Tanmay Bhat and his friends for an episode of the popular YouTube series Tanmay Reacts. While the group had gathered to laugh at memes about Anuv, the conversation unexpectedly led to a memorable story involving Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam.

Anuv recalled performing at a two-day music festival in Nepal, where Atif took the stage on the opening night while he performed the following day. Much to Anuv’s surprise, Atif returned to attend his concert and later invited him and his team to a barbecue.

“I have a crazy story. I was doing a show in Nepal. Atif Aslam sir was performing on the first day, and I was performing on the second day. He came for my show and then invited us to his barbecue,” Anuv shared.

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What was supposed to be a simple dinner soon turned into an unforgettable private concert. Atif and his band began playing music around the table while Anuv sat right beside the celebrated singer, soaking in every moment.

“We were sitting there for four hours. He was performing with his band, they were playing on the table, and he was singing. I was sitting right next to him. It was the best experience,” Anuv added.

The special evening took place after the Kathmandu Music Festival in April 2024. At the time, Anuv had also shared a picture with Atif and revealed that the late-night barbecue turned into an impromptu jam session lasting around two-and-a-half hours.