Anuv Jain’s concert surprises singles with free hoodies

Hyderabad: Anuv Jain’s Dastakhat World Tour made a memorable stop in Hyderabad, where thousands of music lovers gathered for an intimate, emotional performance. Organized by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, the concert showcased Anuv Jain’s minimalist style, captivating the audience with hits like ‘Baarishein,’ ‘Alag Aasmaan,’ ‘Husn,’ ‘Jo Tum Mere Ho,’ ‘Afsos,’ and ‘Arz Kiya Hai.’ The raw, stripped-back production allowed the music and lyrics to take centre stage, creating a deeply personal connection with fans.

Hoodies for Singles: A Viral Moment

A standout moment from the concert came from Glitchez by Myntra FWD, which gave away free hoodies to singles in the crowd. The hoodies, with quirky phrases like “Aise kaise bhi karke mujhe pookie dilwa do” and “Sur zara mere paas aa,” added a fun, inclusive twist to the event. The initiative turned Valentine’s Day, typically centered around couples, into a celebration of singlehood, and the viral moment quickly gained attention on social media.

After successful shows in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, and Kolkata, Anuv Jain’s Dastakhat World Tour continues its journey across India, with upcoming stops in Indore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The tour will also expand internationally in 2026 and 2027, bringing Anuv Jain’s deeply personal music to fans across the globe.

The Hyderabad concert, with its record-breaking turnout and the unforgettable hoodie giveaway, was a perfect example of how music can create powerful connections, and how thoughtful gestures can elevate the live experience.