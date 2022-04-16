AP: 10 arrested for organizing ‘nude dance’ in East Godavari village

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th April 2022 11:58 am IST
UK: Indian-origin doctor guilty of sex offences against 48 patients over 35 yrs
Representational image

East Godavari: Andhra Pradesh police on Friday arrested 10 people for organizing a ‘nude dance’ at a fair in East Godavari district’s Uppangala village.

As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of 14 and 15 April around 3 am.
According to the police, based on a viral video, 10 people have been arrested at Koringa police station for organising a ‘nude dance’ at a Poleruamma Jatara (fair) in Uppangala village of Thallrevu Mandal in East Godavari district.

“A case has been registered and 10 people have been arrested. We don’t know when the incident happened and we will get all the details soon,” added the police.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button