17th century Telugu inscription found in AP’s Prakasam dist

Amaravathi: A seventeenth century Telugu inscription, engraved on a slab was found in the forest area near Jillelagutta village of Yerragondapaleyam mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

It was written in Telugu language in characters dated (Śaka 1556, Plavanga, Vaiśākha, śu 11), which was Monday, April 28, 1634 CE.

The inscription (order) records the gift of lands in the villages Nāra Taṭakala and Virujilleḷḷa to Lord Kanṭhayadēva of Paruvātam Depujamaṭam, by Pāluṭla-Doras, Nalagāṭi Chennapa, Venkaṭaya, Bōda Bakkamallapa, Pedamallapa, Nāraṭadakala Mallapa and Konḍapāgōdaṭi Baśinedu.

The inscription was discovered by Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, VRO of Yerragondapalem, who brought it to the notice of K Muniratnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).