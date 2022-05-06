AP: 2 CPI(M) members arrested in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Hyderabad: Two high ranking members of Communist Party of India (Maoist) [CPI(M)] were arrested by the police of the newly formed Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh. Five other CPI(M) members surrendered, including two militia commanders.

The two arrested have been identified as Korra Nageswara Rao (50) who is an area committee member (ACM) of Korukunda area, and Seendri Jagan (25) who is a party member of Galikonda area.

The five CPI (Maoist) who surrendered are Killo Raju (25), Seendri Mohan (33), Vanthala Bhaskar (20) of Galikonda area, and two militia commanders of Galikonda dalam are Gemmili Kesu (38), and Vanthala Krishna (30).

Nageshwar Rao has a bounty of Rs 4 lakhs on his head, and a 100 cases against him for various offences. In his twenty years with the CPI(Maoist), some of the offences he has been charged under include three murders, raiding houses due to famine, and for holding Praja courts among others.

Alluri Sitharama Raju district was carved and merged out of two districts of AP and has witnessed the presence of left-wing extremism (LWE). Most Mandals in this newly formed district are on the list of LWE-affected areas of the ministry of Home affairs.