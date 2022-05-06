AP: 2 CPI(M) members arrested in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th May 2022 3:26 pm IST
AP: 6 Maoists killed in encounter in Vishakapatnam's forests
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Two high ranking members of Communist Party of India (Maoist) [CPI(M)] were arrested by the police of the newly formed Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh. Five other CPI(M) members surrendered, including two militia commanders.

The two arrested have been identified as Korra Nageswara Rao (50) who is an area committee member (ACM) of Korukunda area, and Seendri Jagan (25) who is a party member of Galikonda area.

The five CPI (Maoist) who surrendered are Killo Raju (25), Seendri Mohan (33), Vanthala Bhaskar (20) of Galikonda area, and two militia commanders of Galikonda dalam are Gemmili Kesu (38), and Vanthala Krishna (30).

MS Education Academy

Nageshwar Rao has a bounty of Rs 4 lakhs on his head, and a 100 cases against him for various offences. In his twenty years with the CPI(Maoist), some of the offences he has been charged under include three murders, raiding houses due to famine, and for holding Praja courts among others.

Alluri Sitharama Raju district was carved and merged out of two districts of AP and has witnessed the presence of left-wing extremism (LWE). Most Mandals in this newly formed district are on the list of LWE-affected areas of the ministry of Home affairs.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button