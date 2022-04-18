AP: 2 men arrested for stealing documents from Nellore court

Hyderabad: Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing documents and electronic items from Nellore Court on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sayed Hayath (40), a resident of Khudus Nagar, and Khaja Rasool (38), a resident of the Porlukatta area. The officials seized one laptop, one tab, four mobile phones, and seven sim cards from the accused.

Superintendent of police Vijay Rao was quoted by the Deccan Chronicle as saying, “Khaja and Hayat are habitual offenders and involved in 14 cases. They have been booked under sections 457 (house-trespass or house-breaking by night to commit an offense) and 380 (theft of property in the building).”

The two accused tried to steal iron scrap from a godown near the district court complex on Thursday. However, they were unable to gain entry into the godown, said Vijaya Rao.

They then trespassed into the court complex and open a closet in a room of the IV Judicial Magistrate First Class Court. They stole a bag containing documents and electronic goods. After searching the bag, they removed the electronic items and left the paperwork on the court grounds.

Court Clerk B Nageswar Rao filed a complaint in chinna bazar police station stating that the stolen bag has useful papers and evidence related to criminal case no 521/2016. The documents dealt with a defamation case filed by senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan reddy against agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.