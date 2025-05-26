AP: 3 die of electrocution during festival in Srikakulam, 3 injured

Amaravati: In a tragic incident three people died and three were seriously injured after coming in contact with a live wire and getting electrocuted in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, May 26.

The incident took place during a festival celebrating a local deity in the village, leaving the village in a state of deep sorrow. Two children were among the deceased and two children were also seriously injured.

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Venkata Apparao, there are 14 hamlets under Talatampara gram panchayat in Kanchili mandal, where the annual celebrations are held, including Chillaputtiga hamlet inhabited by 16 families, where the incident happened.

He said that celebrations are held in all these hamlets by arranging electrical lighting systems and holding cultural events.

“To arrange serial sets of lighting the villagers were given galvanized iron wires (GI wires). In Chillaputtiga a GI wire snapped and fell on the road. A girl named Nandini, who was running from one house to the other, stepped on the GI wire which got entangled in her legs. She got electrified. A person named Eashwar Rao who tried to rescue her and touched her, also got electrocuted due to earthing. Another boy named Krishna aged 4, who was trying to save them also got electrocuted in the process,” Apparao told the media persons.

“There were others who tried to rescue them. A lady, and two boys named Pudiya Manoj and Pudiya Devraj got electrocuted due to earthing. They sustained injuries but are stable,” he added.

He said that the preliminary investigation showed that one of the residents tried to pull the GI wire to arrange serial lighting in their house, which caused the accident. He said people coming in contact with those electrocuted, acted as earthing and also got electrocuted in the process.

He said that the revenue divisional officer and the executive engineer of the electricity department have also reached the village. He said further information regarding the investigation would be revealed as it progresses.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Berhampur in Odisha for better treatment.